SEBRING, Fla. - Friends, family and law enforcement officers from across the country honored a fallen Highlands County deputy Tuesday morning.

A funeral service began at 11 a.m. for deputy William Gentry Jr., who was killed earlier this month while responding to a dispute between neighbors.

Gentry was 40 years old.

The procession started earlier around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Funeral services are at the Highlands News-Sun Center, 781 Magnolia Ave., in Sebring, according to his obituary.

.@HighCoSheriff's deputies moving memorial for fallen deputy William Gentry, whose funeral service is set for 11 this a.m. He was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. pic.twitter.com/O9f3JJK9mZ — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) May 15, 2018

"Deputy Gentry joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office family on March 23, 2005. He immediately fell in love with the work of the K-9 Unit, and joined that unit as soon as he was able," reads his obituary, in part. "He and his partner, Roni, patrolled Highlands County for the next four years.

"When Roni was retired from duty in 2012, Deputy Gentry could not bear the thought of leaving him at home and taking another dog to work, so he transferred back to road patrol.

Related: Tissues from fallen Highlands Co. deputy being processed for donation

More: Law enforcement escorts body of fallen Highlands County deputy

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will cover Highlands County during services for Gentry. It will allow Highlands County deputies to attend the services.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP