SEBRING, Fla. - Friends, family and law enforcement officers from around the country will honor a fallen Highlands County deputy on Tuesday morning.

A funeral service is set to start around 11 a.m. for deputy William Gentry Jr., who was killed earlier this month while responding to a dispute between neighbors.

Gentry was 40 years old.

The procession starts around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will cover Highlands County during services for Gentry. It will allow Highlands County deputies to attend the services.

