Sheriff's office shares advice on not getting in trouble with its K-9 unit

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office shared some helpful hints after "Jimmy" makes six mistakes in one night.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office has a helpful hint for anyone who is looking to try and outsmart a K-9 officer: don't.

The Sheriff's Office posted the hint on Facebook.

"When you are hiding in the bushes, hoping that our deputies don’t see you, and one of them yells out 'Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, show me your hands or I will release my dog and he will bite you!' you should probably do as he says. Trust us, we aren’t bluffing."

The Facebook post goes on to say "Jimmy" made multiple mistakes in one night and that's what led to his encounter with K-9 Gentry.

"Jimmy" made six mistakes that night, according to Highlands County deputies.

Mistake one: driving a vehicle with no license plate.

Mistake two: having meth and a meth pipe.

Mistake three: fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

Mistake four: hiding in the bushes after ditching the vehicle.

Mistake five: thinking he was hidden well enough that a K-9 team couldn't find him when Deputy Ben Jones could see him, and K-9 Gentry doesn't need you to see you to find you.

Mistake six: see the helpful hint above.

The sheriff's office said it's much better for everyone involved if you just raise your hands and come out of your hiding place when deputies tell you to--unless you're Gentry. They said getting a new chew toy to play with is the highlight of his day.

Not getting attacked by K-9 Gentry means you don't have to go to the hospital, and deputies don't have to fill out more paperwork.

