LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Three people were arrested when a large rooster fighting ring was busted, Highlands County deputies said.

Sunday night, deputies were called to a home on Twilight Lane in Lake Placid after receiving an anonymous complaint. There, they found a large number of cars, as well as music and many voices coming from the backyard.

Following the sound, the deputies found a U-shaped arena. Most of the spectators fled when they saw the deputies.

The fleeing crowd left behind chairs, an ice chest and injured roosters, according to deputies.

There were 77 live roosters in cages, as well as razor-sharp metal claws called gaffs that are tied to the birds' legs when they fight. Many of the roosters had their combs and spurs cut, a sign they had been used for fighting. They also found hens, chicks and ducks.

They also found 11 dead roosters around the fighting ring.

Rooster fighting ring busted Dozens of roosters were seized from the site. A Highlands County deputy examines arena used in rooster fighting. Three people were arrested when a rooster fighting ring was busted by Highlands County deputies.

Two spectators -- Jose Alvarez, 71, of Arcadia, and Giovanni Hernandez, 22, of LaBelle -- were apprehended.

They were charged with attending an animal fight. Hernandez was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor because he brought his 11-year-old brother along, deputies said.

The owner of the home, Antonio Garcia, 39, was collecting parking fees from spectators, deputies said. He was charged with animal cruelty, owning a property used for animal fighting, promoting an animal fight and attending an animal fight.

Animal Services collected the surviving animals. Some of the roosters were too aggressive to be resold and were euthanized. The other animals will be auctioned off.

