Sheriff: Deputies shoot, kill man who shot one of them

SEBRING, Fla. — Highlands County deputies shot and killed a man after they say he shot one of their own Thursday night while they were serving warrants.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Matthew Nocerino, 30, shot at deputies and hit one in his ballistic vest. Another deputy who was there shot at Nocerino and hit him multiple times, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy who was hit was taken to the hospital and was later released with minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it all started when they were talking to a woman at a home in Sebring about an active warrant she had out for her arrest. While they were talking to her, Nocerino, who also had an arrest warrant, was seen walking through the home, according to investigators.

Investigators said they told Nocerino to stop and go to them. Then, Nocerino started running away and deputies followed him. They tased him as he tried to get away, the sheriff's office said.

Nocerino ran into a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and shot at the deputies, according to investigators. That's when deputies said one of them was hit and another deputy fired back at Nocerino.

The sheriff's office said the deputies who were involved were relieved at the scene and placed on administrative leave per policy pending an independent investigation, which will be conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office.

“At this time I would ask you to keep our deputies and the decedent’s family in your prayers,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Again what I have reported is preliminary and based strictly on the evidence we currently have access to. This information could change as the investigation continues.”

The sheriff's office said Nocerino has served several stints in prison for violent charges- one that involves battery on a law enforcement officer.

