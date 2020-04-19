HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Saturday arrested 18-year-old Dennis Wilberforce Bent for the Thursday shooting death of 20-year-old Christopher Reese in Avon Park.

Deputies said Bent is charged with first-degree murder and numerous other charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a risk protection order, drug possession, felony marijuana possession, sale of marijuana and violation of probation.

Detectives are still looking for more details about the case. If you have any information, call Det. Du'Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the HCSO’s smartphone app or by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. The Sheriff's Office says Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office Man arrested for Thursday night's murder in Avon Park Highlands Cou... nty Sheriff's Office detectives have made an arrest in connection with the Thursday night shooting death of 20-year-old Christopher Reese in Avon Park.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter