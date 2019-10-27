LAKE PLACID, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 4-year-old boy in Highlands County.
Hunter Williamson ran away from his mother around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rocky and Catfish Creek roads, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Williamson, who has autism, could be hiding.
Deputies ask if anyone has information, call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200.
