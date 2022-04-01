Woman dead after car lands in ditch after crash in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a woman is dead after two cars collided Thursday night at a Highlands County intersection.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on County Road 271 and US 98.
A van was driving north on County Road 721 when the driver failed to properly stop at a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the front left of the van hit the front left of a car driving on US 98, sending them both off the road and into a ditch.
A 62-year-old woman who was riding in the car was killed while two other passengers and both drivers suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.