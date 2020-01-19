SEBRING, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered 81-year-old woman.

Deputies said Margaret Becker was last seen at the CVS in south Sebring Friday at about 4:30 p.m. The last person to see her at CVS said she seemed confused, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with an Ohio plate: HOB8214. There a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200.

