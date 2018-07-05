LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- A Highlands County deputy is in critical condition after being shot, the sheriff's office said late Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Deputy William Gentry, 40, went to a home on Baltimore Way to a call about a man who had allegedly shot a cat.

Gentry went to talk to the alleged shooter, Joseph Edward Ables, who shot the deputy at his front door, the sheriff's office said.

An official said Gentry was shot at least once in the head.

Gentry has been flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. He has been with the Highlands sheriff's office for nine years and four months.

“William is an experienced law enforcement officer and serves as one of our Field Training Deputies,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “His brother is one of our detectives. This is an unimaginable tragedy for our agency. Our prayers are with Deputy Gentry and his family and we ask that your prayers be with them, also.”

Ables is a convicted felon with a history of violence against officers, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to Highlands County Jail.

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on Twitter about the shooting:

"I have spoken with (Sheriff) Blackman on the deputy shot tonight and offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil and we won’t stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO and all the brave LEOs who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or call 863-402-7250.

