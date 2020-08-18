Highlands County deputies shoot, kill man accused of trying to attack brother with a machete

AVON PARK, Fla. — Deputies shot and killed a man who they say tried to attack his brother with a machete-type weapon and raised a gun toward them.
They were called just before 7 p.m. Monday to the area of N Hewlett Road and NW Anderson Road on a report of two men involved in some sort of domestic dispute, according to a news release.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said his office was told 34-year-old Keith Allen Fileger used the weapon against his brother and ran off once deputies arrived.
A K-9 unit was called and eventually tracked Fileger to a wooded area. Fileger reportedly told deputies he wasn't going back to prison and raised the gun toward deputies.
They responded by shooting him, according to Blackman, and Fileger died at the scene.
The sheriff said Fileger left prison in March 2010 for burglary charges.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney's Office have been requested to conduct an investigation. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.
