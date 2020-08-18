Highlands County deputies shoot, kill man accused of trying to attack brother with a machete

DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN AVON PARK Today, August 17, at 6:44 p.m., deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 2639 Hewlett Road in Avon Park, in the Avon Park Lakes subdivision. Our deputies arrived at 6:53 p.m. as a result of a possible domestic dispute between two adult aged brothers. It was reported one brother, 34-year-old Keith Allen Fileger, was using a machete-type weapon against his brother. Upon arrival of the deputies, Keith Fileger fled the scene on foot. Once the deputies on scene established a crime had occurred, a K-9 deputy was requested and responded to assist in locating the suspect. The K-9 team tracked the suspect from the incident location on Hewlett Road to Prieter Road then to N.W. Anderson Road. As the K-9 team approached 3723 N.W. Anderson road, the suspect, a white male, was located in a wooded area. The suspect was observed with a handgun and machete. During the preliminary investigation, it is reported the suspect told the deputies he was not going back to prison and raised the firearm towards the deputies. Within a very short period of time, the deputies determined deadly force was justified and at 7:27 p.m., we have radio traffic indicating shots had been fired; 43 seconds after shots were fired, EMS responded and determined the suspect was deceased. It was found during the initial investigation the suspect, Keith Fileger, did serve time in Florida State Prison for burglary charges. He got out of prison in March 2010. As is our policy,we secured the crime scene and requested FDLE and the State Attorney’s Office as independent agencies to conduct an investigation. The deputies, as a matter of policy, have been placed on administrative leave waiting the outcome of the investigation.