SEBRING, Fla. — The car of a missing elderly woman was found in the Kissimmee River.

Margaret Becker, 81, had not been seen since Jan. 17. She was last seen at a Publix on US 27 South in Highlands County, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said people who saw her the day she went missing she seemed confused. But, she was not diagnosed with dementia.

Detectives said on Friday, Jan. 31, they got a tip that a truck matching the description of hers was seen driving through the gate of Bombing Range the night she disappeared.

Members of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started searching the area Saturday morning. Dive teams found her truck in the Kissimmee River during the search.

Investigators said they didn’t find Becker in the truck, but they think she was inside after looking through it when they pulled it out of the water.

Teams searched downriver from her truck, but only found a few things from inside.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said they did not need any search party volunteers at this time. Deputies said they would release more information as it becomes available.

