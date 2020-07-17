Highlands County K-9 officer demonstrates how to correctly wear a mask

The sheriff’s office posted the video to try to bring a little humor to your daily life.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — If you need a little help remembering the right way to wear a face mask, one K-9 officer in Highlands County has got your back.

K-9 Gentry was the star of a video posted to Twitter, showing the right and wrong ways to securely wear a mask.

"Since masks are being required at more & more places, K-9 Gentry is here to give a quick reminder of the proper way to wear one," the sheriff's office wrote.

The video starts with Gentry wearing a cool pair of shades before music comes in, switching between the K-9 wearing the mask correctly and incorrectly.

Some incorrect ways Gentry demonstrates is the mask hanging from one ear, sitting on top of his head and exposing his nose.

The sheriff's office asked its Twitter followers to not turn the video into a mask debate because it was just meant to bring a little humor to the situation.

Since masks are being required at more & more places, K-9 Gentry is here to give a quick reminder of the proper way to wear one. (Please don't turn this into a debate about masks; we are just trying to bring a little humor into the situation.) #K9Gentry #sheriffk9 #lawdogs pic.twitter.com/4hffRSHNBx — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) July 17, 2020

