LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- A 37-year-old man drowned Sunday just off the beach at H.L. Bishop Park on Lake June in Highlands County.

Authorities said witnesses saw Billy Dawson Jr. swimming across the inlet around 10:45 a.m. when he apparently became distressed. He went under before anyone could reach him, police said.

Highlands County Sheriff's deputies said the water in the swimming area is marked by buoys and is between 8 and 15 feet deep. They said visibility underwater is no more than 2 feet.

Lake Placid Police Officer Ryan Burress said he was on the scene within minutes and waded into the lake until the water was over his head. About five minutes later, Deputy Ruben Carranza arrived and both he and Burress took off their equipment to dive down to find Dawson. They were unsuccessful, police said.

Also responding to the scene were the HCSO Specialized Services Division with a boat, a dive team and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Police said Dawson's body was found at 1:40 p.m. in about 15 feet of water and was taken to the District 10 Medical Examiner's Office.

