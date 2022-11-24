Sebring woman in serious condition after being hit by car

Anyone with information about the crash or the car involved is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.

SEBRING, Fla. — A Sebring woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by an unknown car Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a report, the 30-year-old woman was walking near the travel lane and east shoulder of U.S. 27 just north of Davis Citrus Drive. As she was walking, the unknown car — driving north along U.S. 27 — hit her. And, the driver didn't stop and kept on driving.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.