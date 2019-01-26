HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office has the sad duty of investigating the death of one of its own.

Sgt. Max Van D’Huynslager, 42, died Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said. Initial indications are his death was self-inflicted.

He leaves behind a wife and an 8-year-old daughter.

He joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on March 5, 2008. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit on January 31, 2018.

Previously, he had worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Cape Coral Police Department and the Clewiston Police Department.

“We ask for prayers and support for his family, friends and our agency family,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “We are stunned and heartbroken by this tragedy. Rest assured that the Sheriff’s Office is doing everything possible to comfort Max’s family, as well as all of our members, to help everyone get through the coming days and weeks. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this most difficult of times. We have resources standing by. If anyone is suffering a mental crisis, please reach out to any Sheriff’s Office member.”

The sheriff's office said he was not on duty during the Sebring bank shooting on Wednesday, and there are no indications his death is related to that event.

RELATED: More first responders died by suicide than died on duty in 2017

RELATED: Suicide prevention resources available to the public

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.