LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after troopers say he hit a cow in the road in Highlands County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, from Lake Placid, was driving a semi-tractor westbound on State Road 70 near County Road 29. At one point, troopers say the truck's front right side hit a cow in the road.
FHP said the truck spun northwest before hitting a guardrail, a barbed wire fence and a tree on the westbound shoulder of SR 70.
Troopers say the man was ejected from the truck.
FHP is still investigating the crash.
What other people are reading right now:
- ATM explodes at Regions Bank in Valrico
- 'SOS': Man survives weeks after remote Alaskan cabin burned down
- Polk County schools prepared for teacher absences Monday
- 'A big old fish!': 350-pound grouper caught in Southwest Florida
- 'Today was the happiest day of my life': Teen rings bell signaling the end of 3.5 years of chemotherapy
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter