LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after troopers say he hit a cow in the road in Highlands County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, from Lake Placid, was driving a semi-tractor westbound on State Road 70 near County Road 29. At one point, troopers say the truck's front right side hit a cow in the road.

FHP said the truck spun northwest before hitting a guardrail, a barbed wire fence and a tree on the westbound shoulder of SR 70.

Troopers say the man was ejected from the truck.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

