400 students absent, girl arrested after school shooting threat in Lake Placid

Detectives are trying to gather more information.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after deputies say she made threats of a school shooting at Lake Placid Middle School.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says the seventh-grader is charged with making threats to kill or injure, causing a disturbance of a school function and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

According to law enforcement, the threat was made overnight on a since-deleted Instagram page.

As a result, more than 400 students were absent Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Det. Chad Douberley at 863-402-7840 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tipsters can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.