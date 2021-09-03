400 students absent, girl arrested after school shooting threat in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after deputies say she made threats of a school shooting at Lake Placid Middle School.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says the seventh-grader is charged with making threats to kill or injure, causing a disturbance of a school function and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
According to law enforcement, the threat was made overnight on a since-deleted Instagram page.
As a result, more than 400 students were absent Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Det. Chad Douberley at 863-402-7840 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tipsters can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
- Tampa police officer veered cruiser into oncoming traffic to keep others safe before he was killed in wrong-way crash, chief says
- Need a COVID vaccine? Tampa's FEMA site has hundreds of them
- Jury selection to begin Tuesday morning in Chauvin trial unless court of appeals intervenes
- Sex offender on the run for 21 years lived under fake name in Pasco County, US Marshals say
- WrestleMania 37 tickets go on sale March 16, WWE announces
- What to know as Derek Chauvin becomes the first officer tried in George Floyd's death
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter