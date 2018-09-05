TAMPA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday morning helped escort the body of a Highlands County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Dozens of law enforcement cruisers rode along with the late William Gentry Jr. and his family.

Even though Gentry died, he is still saving lives through organ donation. On Wednesday morning, he traveled from Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers to LifeLink in Tampa.

Doctors have found a match for Gentry's heart. They're still trying to find a match for his lungs.

A candlelight vigil for Gentry is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fireman's Field, located at 681 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.

A public memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15.

