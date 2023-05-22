1 dead in Highlands County shooting involving deputy, sheriff's office reports

A woman found hiding in the home was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

SEBRING, Fla. — One man is dead after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a Sebring home Monday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to Concord Street in the Spring Lake area to speak with 63-year-old Bradley Begens, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to authorities, Begens had multiple active arrest warrants that date back to October 2022. He was also reported to be a fugitive sex offender who was "previously convicted of attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived at the home and saw Begens inside. It was at that point, they secured the perimeter of the home and called for additional units.

A search warrant was then obtained and after several attempts to make contact with Begens, deputies breached the front door at around 2:45 p.m. and entered the home, the sheriff's office explained.

During a search of the house, deputies came upon a room with the door locked.

"Deputies once again made repeated attempts to have Begens surrender peacefully, including giving multiple K-9 warnings," a news release said. "When deputies forced entry into the bedroom, they discovered Begens hiding in a closet."

The sheriff's office said Begens refused to show his hands and a K-9 was deployed. Begens raised a gun and deputies reportedly fired several rounds.

Life-saving measures were initiated, but Begens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies conducted a deeper search and found a 60-year-old woman inside a closet. She was not hurt during the shooting. The woman was identified as Doreen Turner and was charged with second-degree felony murder and resisting arrest with violence.