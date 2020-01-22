SEBRING, Fla. — Law enforcement hopes the public take a good look at 81-year-old Margaret Becker: Where is she?

A Silver Alert was issued Friday since she last was seen at the Publix store in Southgate Plaza, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said surveillance video showed she appeared a little unsteady on her feet and bought bananas.

Just an hour or so before her Publix trip, Becker reportedly arrived at the CVS store in the plaza in a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Ohio plate No. HOB8214.

A person who saw her told the sheriff's office she appeared confused.

Becker is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It's believed she last was wearing light blue pants and a blue checkered shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

