Highlands County

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Sebring girl

Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee
Photo of 14-year-old Mileyia Boose from Sebring, Fla.

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old from Sebring.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee says Mileyia Boose was last seen in the area off of Robin Avenue.

The teen was last seen with a black Champion duffle bag, the alert explains.

Boose is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where the teen is can contact the FDLE or the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

