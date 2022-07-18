Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Sebring girl

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old from Sebring.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee says Mileyia Boose was last seen in the area off of Robin Avenue.
The teen was last seen with a black Champion duffle bag, the alert explains.
Boose is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where the teen is can contact the FDLE or the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.