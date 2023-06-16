Have you seen Andrea Roura? Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old

Andrea Roura was seen in the area of Lincoln Road and Coleman Avenue.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Have you seen Andrea Roura?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Friday morning for the 17-year-old girl last seen in Lake Placid.

Roura was last seen in the area of Lincoln Road and Coleman Avenue, authorities say. She has been missing since May 20.

She is described to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. The FDLE says she is known to have a scar on her bottom left ear and left shoulder. She also may be wearing glasses.