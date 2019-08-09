SEBRING, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman is missing in Highlands County and law enforcement needs your help finding her.

Highlands County deputies said Angela Christine Robinson was last seen Sunday walking on Twitty Road south of Sebring.

She was wearing a black sundress and flip-flops. She was also carrying a Bible.

Deputies said there are concerns about her mental state,

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter