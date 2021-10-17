FHP: Pedestrian, horse killed in single-car crash

The man on the horse entered the eastbound lanes of State Road 64 which caused the front of a truck to collide with the animal, FHP says.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old man riding a horse was killed after a collision with a vehicle Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol reports in a news release.

A 22-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck east on State Road 64, just east of Shell Avenue, and the man on the horse was riding west, FHP explains. The horseback rider went into the eastbound lanes into the path traffic, which caused the front of the truck to collide with the animal.

The truck careened off the road hit a mailbox and a fence before hitting the corner of a house and a parked car. The car was unoccupied.