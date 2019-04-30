SEBRING, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is recovering Tuesday after a large fire the day before at propane warehouse.

The man was the only one injured in the fire at Krosan Crisplant, according to Highlands County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Marc Bashoor.

“We’re cautiously optimistic of his status,” Bashoor said. “He has a long road to recovery.”

The man was talking to his family and is expected to survive, Bashoor said. He had severe burns to his hands and emergency medical services flew the man to Tampa General Hospital. No one else was injured in the fire, according to Bashoor.

Two of the buildings at the Krosan Crisplant facility were destroyed. Bashoor said 17 buildings were destroyed across the street, which includes 14 mobile homes, two permanent structures and a shed.

Six structures remain standing, according to Bashoor.

Bashoor said fire crews tried to find a water source to put the fire out at the facility near Twitty Road and U.S. Highway 27.

“In the process of looking for that water supply, multiple explosions began to happen,” Bashoor said. “As those explosions happened, we had those 20-pound propane cylinders catapulting through the air.”

The cylinders were catapulted into Highway 27 with some going as far as a quarter-mile away from the fire, Bashoor said. Separate brush fires broke out on the other side of Highway 27 along Lake Josephine, according to Bashoor. It forced Highlands County Fire Rescue to send other crews to put out those fires.

“I can tell you with discussion with the park owner that it is possible that the total number of burned may go up as they clear debris and they’re able to see other foundations,” Bashoor said.

Highlands County Fire Rescue; State Division of LP Gas; the Florida Fire Marshal; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Occupational Safety And Health Administration and a regional hazmat response team from Manatee County are investigating as cleanup efforts continue.

