SEBRING, Fla. — Jan. 23, 2020, marks one year since five women were killed in a shooting at Sebring bank.
Jessica Montague, Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Ana Piñon-Williams and another woman were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Suntrust bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road.
Watson was the only customer in the building. The other woman were employees of the bank.
A memorial event and park dedication are set for Thursday afternoon in the spot where the bank used to be. The park dedication and community event is at 10:30 a.m. at 1901 U.S. 27 S.
The bank never reopened and has since been torn down.
SunTrust, now Truist, will also host a private remembrance event and moment of silence with leaders and local team members around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday evening, family and friends will host a local memorial cruise for Montague hosted by Strictly Royal Racing.
