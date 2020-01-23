SEBRING, Fla. — Jan. 23, 2020, marks one year since five women were killed in a shooting at Sebring bank.

Jessica Montague, Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Ana Piñon-Williams and another woman were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Suntrust bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road.

Watson was the only customer in the building. The other woman were employees of the bank.

A memorial event and park dedication are set for Thursday afternoon in the spot where the bank used to be. The park dedication and community event is at 10:30 a.m. at 1901 U.S. 27 S.

The bank never reopened and has since been torn down.

SunTrust, now Truist, will also host a private remembrance event and moment of silence with leaders and local team members around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday evening, family and friends will host a local memorial cruise for Montague hosted by Strictly Royal Racing.

RELATED: Vigil honors 5 SunTrust bank shooting victims

RELATED: Victims of bank shooting in Sebring remembered for their kind hearts

RELATED: Timeline: Deadly shooting at Sebring bank leaves 5 women dead

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter