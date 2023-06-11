Retired Highlands County K-9 who spent 8 years on duty dies

K-9 Maverick passed away on Saturday, just short of his 13th birthday, the agency said in a Facebook post.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's says they are mourning the death of one of their retired K-9 dogs.

K-9 Maverick passed away on Saturday, just short of his 13th birthday, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The canine retired in April of 2019 after spending more than 8 years on duty with the sheriff's office.

"We had to say goodbye to one of the best dogs ever yesterday," the social media post reads. "Please keep Deputy Turner and his family, including K-9 Hooch, in your prayers.

"So long, Maverick. You were, without a doubt, a good boy."

In a video included in the Facebook post, it shows lots of pictures of Maverick alongside Turner inside a patrol, out on the water, interacting with children, lounging around inside of a home, celebrating his prior birthdays and playing outside.

Before he retired in April of 2019 after more than 8 years on duty, Maverick had more than 150 successful tracks, catching 81 criminals and finding 24 missing persons.

"How about one last 'good boy!' for ol' Mav?" the sheriff's office said. "He'll hear you from above."