$5,000 reward offered for information on deadly 2020 Avon Park shooting

The sheriff's office says the man accused of shooting and killing a teen fled the county.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Editor's note: The mug shot above is from a previous arrest.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man deputies say is wanted for a 2020 shooting that left one teenager dead.

According to authorities, Johntravious Perry, 24, is wanted for first-degree murder. The sheriff's office says, on Dec. 1, 2020, Perry shot and killed 16-year-old Dresean Williams at the American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park.

Following the shooting, Perry fled the county, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to Perry's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250.