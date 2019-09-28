HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Scammers are calling people saying they missed jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know it’s a scam and that they don’t call if you have a warrant, they just come get you.
The scam caller says you can cancel your warrant if you pay a fine using gift cards, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says one of the problems with this is that anyone asking for a payment with a gift card is a scam That's because “nobody does legitimate business that way.”
Deputies say at least two people have fallen for the scam.
The sheriff’s office says anytime anyone gets a call demanding money they should check into things before they send any.
