Missing Sebring boy found safe

SEBRING, Fla. — The missing 9-year-old has been found safe, deputies said. A person who lived nearby heard noises coming from a culvert and alerted authorities, who were able to get him out.
The previous story is below.
---
Deputies in Highlands County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy.
The 9-year-old, who authorities say has hearing loss and autism, last was seen in the area of 730 River Drive in Sebring, according to the sheriff's office.
He reportedly was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing no shirt and purple gym shorts. The child cannot speak, deputies say.
Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200.
