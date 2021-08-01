Sebring bicyclist hit, killed by car in Highlands County

Troopers said the driver of the car wasn't hurt but the man on the bike died from his injuries.

SEBRING, Fla. — A man from Sebring was hit by a car and killed while riding his bicycle in Highlands County Thursday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the bicyclist was headed east on West Stryker Road when a car hit him.

Troopers said the driver of the car wasn't hurt but the man on the bike died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

