SEBRING, Fla. — Rallying together in the face of tragedy is just what people in Sebring do, according to a local car dealership manager.

A day after five women were killed in a deadly shooting at a SunTrust bank off U.S. Highway 27, there were at least two GoFundMe pages to help raise money for the victims' families.

"In Sebring, it's all about the strength of our community," Anthony Toler, manager of McPhail's Auto Sales said.

TIMELINE: Deadly shooting at Sebring bank leaves 5 women dead

The dealership's goal is to raise $10,000 through its GoFundMe page and disperse it evenly among the victims' families. Toler said that not even within an hour of post it, the team was getting calls from people asking how they can help.

Toler said one business is volunteering to hold a car wash and some teachers are selling items to make money to give to the GoFundMe.

"We all try to support one another so we can make ends meet at the end of the week," Toler said. "So that's why we know when something like this happens there's got to be someone who can step up or a group who can step up and just really try and make that little bit of a difference."

As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised $800.

Another GoFundMe page had also been set up by Eduardo Amezquita of Tampa. The page has a goal of $100,000 to help families pay for funeral expenses.

RELATED: As gunshots rang out, an employee managed to escape the deadly Sebring bank shooting

RELATED: Gathering scheduled to remember victims of the Sebring bank shooting

RELATED: Who is the accused Sebring bank shooter?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.