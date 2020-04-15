SEBRING, Fla. — Just because these are stressful times does not mean there is an excuse to make threats and the Highlands County Sheriff's Office is making sure everyone knows that.

Deputies said Robert Kovner, 62, threatened a mass shooting at a Publix on Facebook because not enough people were wearing masks while they were out shopping.

The sheriff's office said it knows these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like that.

"It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime. We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Kovner is charged with intimidation write send threat to kill or injure and public order crimes two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

