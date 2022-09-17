Florida Missing Child Alert issued for two children from Sebring

Authorities say Jesse "JJ" Begin, 14, and Lynette "Nette" Begin, 12, were last seen in the area of the 1200th block of Whisper Lake Boulevard.

SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl last seen in Sebring, Florida.

Authorities say Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin were last seen in the area of the 1200th block of Whisper Lake Boulevard.

Jesse is described as 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lynette is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lynette may be wearing a black shirt and black shorts.