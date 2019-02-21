SEBRING, Fla. — The 21-year-old gunman accused of fatally shooting five people at the now-closed SunTrust bank in Sebring has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Zephen Xaver entered a formal plea on Wednesday.

He faces five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Xaver is being represented by two public defenders.

Investigators have not revealed any potential motive for the January massacre, which claimed the lives of five women.

Xaver moved to Sebring from Indiana. He was hired by the Avon Park Correctional Institution as a trainee on Nov. 2 and resigned Jan. 9. He had no disciplinary issues during that time.

Xaver reported to initial entry training for the Army in March 2016 and was separated in June 2016, Army spokesperson William Sharp said. Xaver was not awarded a Military Occupational Speciality.

