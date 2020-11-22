Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring woman

Give deputies a call if you have any information about Gloria Rosa's whereabouts.

SEBRING, Fla. — Be on the lookout: Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

A Silver Alert has been issued since 77-year-old Gloria Maria Rosa was reported missing, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed she left a home on Tarrega Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and could be heading to the Orlando area. The car has Florida plate IN89VZ.

Rosa is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has gray, shoulder-length hair, deputies said. She last was seen wearing light-colored pants, a colorful shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 and select option 1.

What other people are reading right now: