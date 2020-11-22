Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring woman

SEBRING, Fla. — Be on the lookout: Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.
A Silver Alert has been issued since 77-year-old Gloria Maria Rosa was reported missing, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed she left a home on Tarrega Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and could be heading to the Orlando area. The car has Florida plate IN89VZ.
Rosa is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has gray, shoulder-length hair, deputies said. She last was seen wearing light-colored pants, a colorful shirt and brown shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 and select option 1.
- Florida man jumps into pond, wrestles alligator to save puppy
- Polk County teacher, coach charged with more than 400 counts of child porn
- Florida woman works to get thousands of unemployment issues resolved
- White House highlights Tampa Bay as top area where COVID-19 is aggressively spreading
- Judge throws out Trump's bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter