SEBRING, Fla. – A 34-year-old Sebring woman was airlifted to a trauma center Friday morning after a train struck her southeast of Sebring.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the woman called 911 around 5:25 a.m. and said she was hurt. A call from the CSX train crew came at almost the same time.

The woman was conscious when first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office said. However, the extent of her injuries is unknown.

First responders had to walk through the groves from the end of Snyder Road to access the tracks before finding the woman. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical services used their off-road side-by-sides and ATVs to get more help to the woman, and to bring her to where an ambulance was waiting.

CSX will handle the investigation.

