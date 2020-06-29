x
Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring man

The sheriff's office said it's possible he could be trying to go to Georgia or North Carolina.
Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Robert Harry Hummel

SEBRING, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man out of Highlands County.

Robert Harry Hummel last was seen driving a Chevy Cobalt in St. Augustine, Florida, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The car has Florida tag MBV478.

Deputies said it's possible he could be on the way to Georgia or North Carolina, and they want the public to share this information on social media.

Anyone with information about Hummel's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 and choose option No. 1.
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
