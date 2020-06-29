Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring man

SEBRING, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man out of Highlands County.
Robert Harry Hummel last was seen driving a Chevy Cobalt in St. Augustine, Florida, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
The car has Florida tag MBV478.
Deputies said it's possible he could be on the way to Georgia or North Carolina, and they want the public to share this information on social media.
Anyone with information about Hummel's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 and choose option No. 1.
- 8,530: Florida sees third straight day of more than 8K newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Amid climbing COVID-19 cases, Gov. DeSantis keeps same message: Wash your hands, social distance
- Democrats want John Wayne's name taken off airport
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Bowling alley customers upset with mask mandate
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
- Florida restaurant fined $314,000 for stealing tips and wages
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter