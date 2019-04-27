SEBRING, Fla. — The search is on for a Highlands County man.

David Letaw, 88, is believed to be driving a beige 2008 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag HXS H20, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say his car last was seen 11 a.m. Friday in the driveway of his Tanglewood neighborhood home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200.

