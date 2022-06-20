Lakeland teen, northern Florida woman killed in 2-car crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland teen and northern Florida woman died following a two-car crash Sunday night in Highlands County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. on State Road 70 west of County Road 721. Two cars were driving west on State Road 70 when one car slowed down and tried to make a U-turn, blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The other car, which was behind the first car, collided with the rear left side of the car.

Following the collision, the first car rotated and came to a rest along the south shoulder of State Road 70. A 15-year-old Lakeland girl, who was a passenger, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, troopers said.

The second car collided with the guardrail and then also came to a rest along the south shoulder. The driver, a 53-year-old Fort White woman, was rushed to the hospital and later died, troopers said.