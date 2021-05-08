Deadly crash shuts down State Road 70 in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash involving several cars in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened overnight Saturday on State Road 70, roughly two miles east of Park Land Drive, troopers said in a news release.
State Road 70 is closed from U.S. 27 to Placid View Drive and will remain so for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The extent of any other injuries is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
