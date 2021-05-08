x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Highlands County

Deadly crash shuts down State Road 70 in Lake Placid

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash involving several cars in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened overnight Saturday on State Road 70, roughly two miles east of Park Land Drive, troopers said in a news release.

State Road 70 is closed from U.S. 27 to Placid View Drive and will remain so for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The extent of any other injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter