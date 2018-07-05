LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A Highlands County deputy is in critical condition after being shot, the sheriff's office said late Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Deputy William Gentry, 40, went to a home on Baltimore Way to a call about a man who had allegedly shot a cat. Gentry went to talk to the alleged shooter, Joseph Edward Ables, who shot the deputy at his front door, the sheriff's office said.

Highlands Co. Sheriff Paul Blackman said Gentry was shot at least once in the head.

Ables faces several charges:

Attempted first-degree murder without premeditation

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Resisting officer with violence

Tampering with evidence

Violation of probation.

Gentry was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. The nine-year veteran of the force had recently rejoined the Highlands County Sheriff's Office in Feb. 2017, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page showing his swearing-in ceremony. Gentry left in 2013 to start his own business, according to Scott Dressel, the sheriff's public information officer. He originally joined Highlands County as a deputy in 2005.

Gentry's brother is also a deputy with the county, according to the sheriff.

“William is an experienced law enforcement officer and serves as one of our Field Training Deputies,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “His brother is one of our detectives. This is an unimaginable tragedy for our agency. Our prayers are with Deputy Gentry and his family and we ask that your prayers be with them, also.”

The deputy was shot while responding to a call in Lake Placid.

Ables is a convicted felon with a history of violence against officers, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to Highlands County Jail.

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on Twitter about the shooting:

"I have spoken with (Sheriff) Blackman on the deputy shot tonight and offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil and we won’t stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO and all the brave LEOs who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe.”

I have spoken with @HighCoSheriff Blackman on the deputy shot tonight & offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil & we won't stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO & all the brave LEOs who go above & beyond every day to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 7, 2018

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or call 863-402-7250.

