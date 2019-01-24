SEBRING, Fla. — The man accused of opening fire inside a SunTrust bank and killing five women used a 9 mm handgun and wore a bulletproof vest, according to the arrest report.

Zephen Xaver, 21, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in Wednesday's deadly shooting. Police said Xaver called 911 around 12:36 p.m. to say he had "shot five people."

According to the arrest report, when a SWAT team got inside the SunTrust bank off U.S. Highway 27, the team found Xaver in one of the bank's rear offices. Inside the office, law enforcement found a 9 mm handgun and a bulletproof vest.

In the main lobby of the bank, the SWAT team found the five victims lying face down on the floor. All had gunshot wounds were on the backs of their heads and their upper torsos, the arrest report said.

"(We have) suffered a tremendous loss at the hands of a heinous criminal," Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said. "Xaver Knowingly and intentionally took the lives of five of our fellow community members -- our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our co-workers. Perhaps most unfortunate is that now we refer to them as victims of a senseless crime.”

The report also said multiple shell casings were found lying on the floor near the victims.

