A 21-year-old Sebring man identified by police as the shooter who opened fire inside a SunTrust bank had nearly three months of military training, an Army spokesperson said.

Zephen Xaver reported to entry training for the Army in March 2016, according to spokesperson William Sharp. Xaver was separated in June 2016 before completing training, Sharp said.

Sharp said Xaver was not awarded a Military Occupational Speciality.

Wearing a black-and-white striped jumpsuit, Xaver made his first appearance in court Thursday morning via video.

Highlands County Judge Anthony Ritenour assigned a public defender to Xaver and denied him bond. Xaver is facing five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

