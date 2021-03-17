Start your engines: The Twelve Hours of Sebring race weekend is here

The race weekend, presented by Advance Auto Parts, will feature nearly 35 hours of on-track action.

SEBRING, Fla — The 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is preparing to get the green flag on March 20, but the excitement that comes with the five days of racing has already begun.

The race weekend, presented by Advance Auto Parts, will feature 11 additional races and nearly 35 hours of on-track action.

Sebring International Raceway will once again be the home of the United State's "most storied and oldest sports car race" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Twelve Hours of Sebring marks the second race of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Konica Minolta ARX-05 Acura DPi from Wayne Taylor Racing will look to bring home back-to-back races after coming out on top at the Rolex 24 in January.

Gates opened to fans at 8 a.m. on March 17 and will stay open until noon on March 21, according to a press release.

Fans in attendance can also catch the following races:

March 18:

4:20-5:05 p.m. — Mazda MX-5 Race No. 1

5:30-6:15 p.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 1

March 19:

9:00-9:45 a.m. — Mazda MX-5 Race No. 2

10:10-10:55 a.m. — Porsche Carrera Cup Race No. 2

2:35-4:35 p.m. — Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

Tickets, parking passes, and a limited number of club seats are available online at www.sebringraceway.com.