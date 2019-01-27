SEBRING, Fla. — A vigil Sunday evening honored the five women killed Wednesday in the SunTrust bank shooting.

Ana Piñon-Williams, 38; Cynthia Watson, 65; Marisol Lopez, 55; and Jessica Montague, 31, each are remembered for their love to others. A fifth woman has not been identified at the request of the family.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to attend the event, but the trip was canceled because of inclement weather, his office said.

RELATED: Highlands Co. sheriff warns of phony GoFundMe pages for Sebring bank shooting victims

As the investigation into the shooting continues, some families say they are turning to their faith to get through this difficult time.

Provided family photos

The SunTrust bank branch on U.S. Highway 27 will not reopen, the company said Saturday. Customers are asked to use locations in north Sebring, Avon Park or its SunTruck Mobile Branch at 126 West Center Ave.

RELATED: Sebring bank shooting suspect Zephen Xaver faces 5 murder charges

RELATED: 'A good kid': Neighbor says Sebring shooting suspect seemed normal

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.