LAKE PLACID, Fla. – A vigil is set for Tuesday night to remember a Highlands County deputy killed in the line of duty.

People will gather at Devane Park at 5:30 p.m. to mourn the late William J. Gentry Jr.

Gentry was shot and killed on Sunday while checking on a home about a report of a man who allegedly shot a cat.

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman is also expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Sebring.

Gentry was a nine-year veteran of the force, who had recently rejoined the Highlands County Sheriff's Office in February 2017, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Gentry left in 2013 to start his own business. He originally joined Highlands County as a deputy in 2005.

Gentry's brother is also a deputy with the county.

