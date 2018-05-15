SEBRING, Fla. - As Deputy William Gentry Jr. was laid to rest on Tuesday in Highlands County, the small community of Sebring vowed that his life and sacrifice will always be remembered.

"Even though it's great sadness, I think we can turn this into something. We can turn this into a start of something better," said Tim Thiel, a former police officer from New Jersey. "It's not the end. It's just the beginning, and we want to show Deputy Gentry's family that he won't be forgotten."

Thiel and his son both joined hundreds of others who lined the streets of Sebring to others their respects as Deputy Gentry's funeral procession made its way through town to the Highlands News-Sun Center.

"It was an unprovoked attack," he said. "We've got to come together and this has got to stop."

Lisa Garrison, teacher at Sebring High School had tears streaming down her face as the hearse carrying Deputy Gentry drove by her.

"They're just out serving and protecting and doing their job and then it's life-threatening for them day in and day out, but yet they continue to do it," said Lisa Garrison.

"He isn't forgotten even though he's gone," said Thiel.

The procession started earlier around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Funeral services are at the Highlands News-Sun Center, 781 Magnolia Ave., in Sebring, according to his obituary.

.@HighCoSheriff's deputies moving memorial for fallen deputy William Gentry, whose funeral service is set for 11 this a.m. He was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. pic.twitter.com/O9f3JJK9mZ — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) May 15, 2018

"Deputy Gentry joined the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office family on March 23, 2005. He immediately fell in love with the work of the K-9 Unit, and joined that unit as soon as he was able," reads his obituary, in part. "He and his partner, Roni, patrolled Highlands County for the next four years.

"When Roni was retired from duty in 2012, Deputy Gentry could not bear the thought of leaving him at home and taking another dog to work, so he transferred back to road patrol.

