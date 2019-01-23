SEBRING, Fla. — Five people were fatally shot Wednesday at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida.

Nicknamed the "City on the Circle," Sebring is located in Highlands County. It's roughly 100 miles southeast of Tampa.

The city was founded by George Sebring, a pottery-maker from Ohio, in 1912.

In 2017, the population was roughly 10,700 people.

The city is home to the Sebring International Raceway, which is the oldest road racing track in the United States. It was built on the site of Hendricks Field -- a World War II air base used to train B-17 crews.

